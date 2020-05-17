Tropical Storm Arthur a Non-threat for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Arthur will remain well offshore for the Lowcountry, but still affect our waterways. A small craft advisory and moderate risk for rip currents should steer people away from the waters. More moisture will move in thanks to Arthur and increase the chance for showers this afternoon. A few hit or miss showers are possible noon to 4 pm under more clouds. Highs are still expected to top out in the low to mid 80s.
Overnight lows should cool to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. An approaching front will keep the slight chance for showers and an isolated storm in the forecast tomorrow afternoon. The chance for rain increases Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. The stalling front should keep the chance for rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday. None of these days look like a washout!
TODAY: More clouds, breezy with isolated shower; HIGH: 84.
TOMORROW: Afternoon shower and storm possible: HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: More seasonable with chance for rain and storms; HIGH: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible; HIGH: 81.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers possible; HIGH: 82.
FRIDAY: Isolated shower possible; HIGH: 85.
SATURDAY: Warming up and drier; HIGH: 88.
Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.