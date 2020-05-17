Tropical Storm Arthur a Non-threat for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Arthur will remain well offshore for the Lowcountry, but still affect our waterways. A small craft advisory and moderate risk for rip currents should steer people away from the waters. More moisture will move in thanks to Arthur and increase the chance for showers this afternoon. A few hit or miss showers are possible noon to 4 pm under more clouds. Highs are still expected to top out in the low to mid 80s.