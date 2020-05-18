As Arthur pulls away, rain chances start to increase this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Arthur will approach, and then move away, from the Outer Banks of North Carolina this morning. As Arthur pulls away, an upper level low will move into the southeast and merge with a massive low moving toward the Mid-Atlantic. These two systems will stall over the Eastern half of the country bringing periods of wet weather and the threat of flooding rain in the Upstate of South Carolina and the Western half of North Carolina. We’ll see an increased potential for rain that will be mixed in with periods of dry time and sunshine. Any rain would be beneficial with a lot of folks not seeing any rainfall over the last two weeks.