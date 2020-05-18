Charleston County sheriff to hold news conference on COVID-19 cases at jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon has called a news conference for Monday afternoon.
That news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
He is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases at the Charleston County Detention Center.
At the end of April, the Al Cannon Detention Center became the first detention center in South Carolina to test inmates in-house for COVID-19 with tests that take about 15 minutes to complete.
