Dawn Staley asks fans to send cards to her sister recently diagnosed with leukemia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Women’s Basketball coach Dawn Staley has a special request for fans.
She asks that those who are interested send a card to her sister who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.
In a tweet, Staley asks that cards include a small monetary donation, ranging from a penny to a dollar, that would later be given to the Leukemia Society.
It is her hope that this small action will not only help keep her sister in good spirits but help others battling the disease as well.
