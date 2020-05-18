Deputies investigate shooting after victim drives to hospital

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in the Ravenel area.
Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Kinard Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say a man was shot in the leg and was able to drive himself to an area hospital.
There was no immediate word on a motive or whether any arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Charleston County dispatchers at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
