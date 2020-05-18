For first time in 2 years, Dorchester Paws empties shelter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A weekend adoption event helped find homes for every dog being housed in the Dorchester Paws shelter.
Shelter Operations Director April Howard said the same time last year, there were more than 100 dogs on the campus and the facility was over-capacity with pop-up kennels.
Howard said the shelter is normally on that bare when they must evacuate because of major flooding that comes with a hurricane.
But the kennels are expected to fill up again because 253 animals are currently living in foster care or awaiting spay and neuter surgery.
Shelter officials say they worry about a possible increase in returned adoptions or fosters as people start to return to work. They are already reporting an increase in phone calls from people needing to surrender their animals.
The Bissell Pet Foundation helped Dorchester Paws with its Empty the Shelter 2020 campaign by offering a $25 adoption special.
