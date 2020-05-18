Hair stylists prepare to welcome customers back

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hair salons are one of the many close contact businesses reopening Monday for the first time since the governor shut them down on March 31.
This is an industry that requires person to person contact, and although you can’t stay 6 feet away from the person cutting your hair, there will be plenty of precautions in place designed to keep you and your stylist safe.
At many salons, employees are asking clients to wait in the car instead of their waiting area. You should plan on bringing your mask. And if you have naturally wavy or curly hair, you’re going to have to come in with your hair blow dried and straightened.
Stylists say they have purchased all new gloves, towel and capes. And they won’t be blow drying anyone’s hair until masks are no longer suggested. There will be 15 minutes of cleaning between clients. And no one will be able to come into the salon aside from the client.
Hairstylist Nicole Lee, who works at the Blonde Knot, says there is undoubtedly a risk in doing her clients’ hair again, but as one of the many precautions she is only taking half of her clients for the safety of her family.
“I’m excited you know I miss my clients just as much as they miss me,” Lee says. “I love what I do. But at the same time there is still a virus out there, and a lot of people are sick. So it is scary to go back and know that you one on one in very close contact with a lot of different people that are all running errands and doing some different things just like you are. So you feel a little but more exposed, I guess, than other people.”
Nicole also says with rent still due and eight weeks without income, the chance to work again couldn’t come soon enough.
“Financially it will take a while,” Lee says. “Especially getting all the sanitation supplies that we need, and extra gloves and extra towels and extra capes. So I’ve have to spend a lot of money to come back to work when I’m not making any money. So of course that financial hit is very daunting.”
With so many clients calling to make appointments right now, they say one of the best things people can do to help them is to be patient with your stylist while they catch up.
If you have a cough, even if you think it’s just allergies, it’s best to reschedule.
