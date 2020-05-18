Here’s where to find free COVID-19 mobile screening clinics across the Tri-County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile clinics are making it more convenient for people across the Tri-County area to be tested to COVID-19.
Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties have partnered with Fetter Health Care Network to offer screenings at the mobile clinics.
People experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter provider who will determine the need for testing.
Last week, Charleston County marked a milestone of completing 2,000 tests. The county is offering its final week of testing sites this week.
The remaining testing sites scheduled for Charleston County will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Monday: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
- Tuesday: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
- Wednesday: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
- Thursday: Lovely Mountain Baptist Church, 6798 Ward Ave., North Charleston
- Friday: Goodwill AME Church, 2818 N. Hwy. 17, Mount Pleasant
The testing locations for Berkeley County residents will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:
- Tuesday: Mt. Carmel AME Church, 290 South Metts St., St. George
- Thursday: Elijah Wright Family Health Center, 1681 Old Highway 6, Cross
The Dorchester County testing locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-up and drive-thru testing at the following dates and locations:
- Monday: Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 South Metts St., St. George
- Wednesday: Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Jamison Rd., Summerville
- Friday: Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston
- May 26: Clayhill Elementary, 287 South Railroad Ave., Ridgeville
- May 28: Alston Middle School, 500 Brya St., Summerville
- June 3: Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St., Harleyville
- June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian Church, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Citizens are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
Tests are given with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, Fetter Health Care Network spokesperson Natasha Chatman said. Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served.
