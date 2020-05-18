Investigators arrest man suspected in fatal shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting.
Police arrested Quinton Anthony Taylor of Hollywood on Monday and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
His charges stem from a shooting on May 6 on Gullah Avenue that took the life of Deandre Rivers.
Taylor had already been locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center on unrelated charges, and is expected to have a bond court hearing on Tuesday morning.
On May 6, authorities responded to the 3900 block of Gullah Ave in reference to a shooting just before 5 a.m.
When responders arrived, they reported seeing a car with two bullet holes in the window.
Upon looking inside the car, police saw a victim who appeared to have been shot twice in the chest and under his arm.
