More than 60 ‘Rule to Vacate’ filings recorded in Charleston Co. since Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County records show at least five dozen court filings considered the first step in the eviction process have been made since Friday.
The Charleston County Public Index shows at least 66 “Rule to Vacate” requests have been submitted since a moratorium on evictions ended on Friday.
After a landlord files a Rule to Vacate request with the court, tenants have 10 days to file written request for a show cause hearing, according to Rep. Marvin Pendarvis.
Pendarvis says once that request is filed, a judge will hear the case of the tenant, who will have the chance to explain why they think they shouldn’t be evicted.
State representatives say they expect those hearings to be backed up with so many filings taking place.
Friday was the first day since March that evictions could take place.
Chief Justice Donald Beatty put a hold on evictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That hold was originally scheduled to end of May 1 but was extended to May 15.
