126 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 8,942, and those who have died to 391, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases,” DHEC officials said on Monday afternoon.
According to DHEC, the total number of tests performed on Sunday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3.0%.
“When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community,” state health officials said.
Deaths reported on Monday include four elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.
Currently, there have been a total of 131,559 coronavirus tests with 122,617 testing negative and 8,942 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, May 18 by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
