Parent Survival Guide: Local doctor talks about illness in kids linked to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or PMIS for short.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is associating the syndrome in some kids with the coronavirus.
Local doctor Tory Caudle with Sweetgrass pediatrics says PMIS mimics symptoms of Toxic-shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease.
Caudle says It’s a rare but serious illness thought to be triggered by the immune system’s response to infection. She says parents should be aware but not alarmed.
“We want parents to know and pediatricians to know so they can be on the lookout for the help if they need it,” Caudle said.
Caudle says the main symptoms to watch for include a persistent fever lasting for three or more days, swollen lymph nodes, a skin rash, redness on the tongue with a look and texture of a strawberry, red eyes, lips, as well as redness on the palms of your child’s hands a bottom of their feet.
“A lot of kids are having GI symptoms, they are having belly aches diarrhea that kind of thing. I would not say parents should be scared, just on the lookout for these symptoms,” Caudle said.
Locally, she says she has not seen any cases of the inflammatory illness at her practice unlike other places like New York which has seen more than 100 hundred cases.
She says our area is likely not seeing any cases due to the fact that the Lowcountry is not as big and condensed.
“It seems to be first they get the infection and the bodies response to the infection is in turn causing the inflammatory syndrome that’s attacking the blood vessels in the body. These kids are not going to be running around and playing if your child has this," Caudle said.
Overall, Caudle says she wants parents to know that in the big scheme of things this mystery illness seems to be rather rare.
She says doctors like herself are constantly learning more and more about it day by day along with coronavirus.
