Private schools, Diocese of Charleston sue S.C. High School League

“CCES has been a proud member of the SCHSL since 1975 and values the opportunity for its students to participate in league sports," Christ Church Episcopal School Dr. Leonard Kupersmith said. “Restricting the eligibility for an entire year in all sports to students entering our school in eighth through twelfth grade is an affront to parents whose right to choose schools we respect and a brutal injustice to the affected students. Additionally, interscholastic sports competition provides a natural means for new students to integrate readily into the school community. In the upcoming year, after months of social isolation and insecurity resulting from the pandemic, it is very important to give new students every chance to feel a sense of belonging. For the sake of students and their parents, we seek to nullify these unjust and illegal amendments.”