Salons, gyms and other close-contact S.C. businesses can reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Monday morning, “close-contact” businesses in South Carolina are allowed to reopen to customers with restrictions in place.
Close-contact businesses include barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments, massage services, gyms, fitness centers and group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes. Public and commercial pools can also reopen.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that the order requiring such businesses to remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic would be allowed to reopen effective Monday morning.
He cited the increased capacity for testing South Carolinians as one of the reasons for the decision to open these particular businesses.
“We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts,” he said during the news conference.
State health officials have developed general guidelines for close contact service providers, along with specific guidelines for cosmetology establishments, gyms and fitness centers, and public or commercial pools.
Guidelines include instructions on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements; additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.; additional guidance on health checks for employees, and additional guidance on training for employees.
