Summerville considering plans for nearly 1,000-acre development

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 1,000 acres of undeveloped land in Berkeley County could soon see new homes, businesses, and hotels.
The 973-acres of undeveloped land is off of Drop Off Drive and Linda Way along I-26, just before exit 197 to Nexton Parkway.
The town gave the first reading for the annexation of the land back in June of 2019, but since then, the plan has changed significantly because of a substantial increase in the amount of wetlands on the property.
Wetlands account for 573-acres of the land. Last week, the development passed first reading of public comment. According to town council, people asked for more commercial use to be added to the plan.
The Sheep Island development would bring 660 single-family homes, two 100-room hotels, office and retail space, a medical office, 100,000 square feet of restaurant space, and 250,000 square feet of light industrial space.
According to a study the town conducted, over a 15-year forecast period, this new development is expected to generate over $3 million in positive cash flows.
One of the developer’s concerns right now is that it currently would only have one access road which is on Drop Off Drive.
Last week the development passed its first reading of public comment.
The Town of Summervillle’s planning commission will be reviewing this development Monday at 4 p.m. at Summerville Town Hall. The town says all meetings are now in person again.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.