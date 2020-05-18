Tropical Storm Arthur heads toward N.C. before expected turn back into Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the North Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches.
The storm’s formation over the weekend marked the sixth year in a row that a named storm formed before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 33.5 North, longitude 76.6 West. Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the storm will continue to the northeast and will turn east by Tuesday. It is a relatively weak tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.
Forecasters expect Arthur to lose its tropical characteristics by Tuesday and then dissipate near Bermuda later in the week.
The Cherry Point Marine Corps Air station recently reported a wind gust of 39 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.59 inches.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Surf City to Duck, North Carolina and Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.
