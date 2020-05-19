Authorities investigate reported hit and run on I-26WB

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded early Tuesday mroning to a reported hit and run on I-26.
The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 between mile markers 211 and 212. That’s near Remount Road. The scene was cleared shortly after 6 a.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the crash involved injuries but it is not clear whether a pedestrian or a vehicle was struck.
No lanes of the interstate were shut down because of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
