Authorities investigate reported hit and run on I-26WB

VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Hit-and-run crash reported on I-26WB
By Patrick Phillips | May 19, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:10 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded early Tuesday mroning to a reported hit and run on I-26.

The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 between mile markers 211 and 212. That’s near Remount Road. The scene was cleared shortly after 6 a.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the crash involved injuries but it is not clear whether a pedestrian or a vehicle was struck.

No lanes of the interstate were shut down because of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.