LIVE: Groups question use of force after release of police video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several groups are holding a news conference Tuesday after the release of video they say shows North Charleston Police using “unnecessary use of force.”
That news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The Religious Affairs Department of The National Action Network, Tri-County NAN Chapter, Southeastern SC NAN Chapter, other local civil rights organization and the Charleston Area Justice Ministry are holding the news conference in response to recently released video of what they say appears to be the unnecessary use of force by the North Charleston police officers against a young man who was already handcuffed and restrained.
The groups say they also plan to renew their call for a racial bias audit of the agency.
