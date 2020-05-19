‘I have never seen such a disregard of human life’: Bond denied for two suspects charged in Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied for two suspects who appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon following their arrest in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard.
Quandre Tyson, 20, of Pageland, appeared before Judge Clifford Welsh, who expressed genuine shock over the allegations against the defendant.
“I have never seen such a disregard of human life and recklessness in my life, and I’ve seen a lot,” Welsh said.
An officer who spoke during the hearing said the defendant was firing across traffic on Ocean Boulevard during a busy Sunday evening.
“I can’t believe somebody would open fire on Ocean Boulevard, as busy as it was. It was like the Fourth of July here this past Sunday,” Welsh said.
Deantez Griffin, 17, also of Pageland, was scheduled to appear for bond as well. Due to his age, Welsh did not allow media to be present during the hearing. According to the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court Clerk, his bond was denied as well.
Both Tyson and Griffin are each charged with seven counts of attempted murder.
Police also announced that Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, who they said is active duty in the U.S. Navy, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. They said he is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, was also arrested and charged in the case. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.
Also on Tuesday, Chesterfield County deputies captured one of two suspects wanted in connection to Sunday’s shooting that hurt two people and put several others in harm’s way.
Deputies said around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday they took Dennis Stewart into custody without incident at his home in Cheraw.
Stewart will be taken back to Myrtle Beach where he will face eight counts of attempted murder.
“Sheriff Dixon would like to thank the citizens who provided tips in the capture of Dennis Dashawn Stewart,” the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Authorities are still searching for Antonio Brown Jr., 22, of Cheraw. He is also wanted on eight counts of attempted murder.
