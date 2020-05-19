“Keep It Moving” order becomes recommendation on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents and non-residents alike are now able to sit and sunbathe on the beach, but they aren’t allowed to bring beach chairs.
On Tuesday, Sullivan's Island town council voted to change their emergency ordinance related to beach activity. People will not be able to bring beach chairs, coolers, or shade devices.
Town council still recommends staying active on the beach.
In the ordinance there are a number of recommended beach activities including swimming, running, walking, and fishing.
"We still very much recommend people try and stay active on the beach. All of this is trying to achieve the purpose of avoiding of having large close groups of people," Sullivan's Island Mayor Patrick O'Neil said.
Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke said there was a lot of confusion from beachgoers last weekend about what they could and couldn’t do.
Council members suggested adding more signage around the beach to let people know about the "new" rules.
"The issue was that the communication was not strong concerning what was prohibited from the standpoint of chairs and coolers and whatnot," Councilman Tim Reese said during the meeting. "The intent now is better signage to be able to enforce it."
Other rules are still in place, such as social-distancing guidelines and no congregations of 3 or more on the beach (unless it’s a family).
Violating the rules will result in a civil infraction which is punishable by a $100 fine followed by additional offenses if necessary.
With Memorial Day weekend coming up, O’Neil is encouraging people to check traffic cameras before heading to the beach.
People can utilize 511sc.org or download the app for traffic updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.