McMaster expected to answer questions on state’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to answer reporter questions on the state’s response to COVID-19.
He’s expected to speak following Monday’s AccelerateSC meeting around 4 p.m. We will stream the event here.
"We have to be just as careful now as we were before," McMaster said. "We now know the dimensions of the virus, we know it is highly contagious, we know it is highly deadly particularly if you're weak if you're older or have underlying conditions. We've learned a lot about it but we just have to be smart and we have to continue the social distancing. Those kind of practices are easy to do if you just remember."
He said if a new spike in cases were to appear, they are prepared to restore restrictions if necessary.
But he said he does not expect that to happen. He said if people follow the guidance and recommendations from his AccelerateSC task force, he does not expect there to be a spike.
