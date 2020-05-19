137 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 9,056, and those who have died to 399, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This afternoon, DHEC officials said 85% of patients have recovered from the virus while 15% of patients are still ill.
Deaths reported on Tuesday include six elderly individuals from Dillon, Greenville, and Lexington counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee and Horry counties
Currently, there have been a total of 135,063 coronavirus tests with 126,007 testing negative and 9,056 testing positive.
On Tuesday, DHEC officials reported that the total number of tests performed on Monday statewide was 3,236 and the percent positive was 4.2%.
“When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community,” DHEC officials said in a statement.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, May 19 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.