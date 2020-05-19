Slow moving storm to bring several rain chances this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving storm system will park itself over the eastern third of the US for the next several days bringing daily rain chances to our area. Tuesday will start out dry with unseasonably warm temperatures. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few showers developing as we head toward lunch time. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially inland, as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. If you miss out on the rain today, no worries, we’ll have plenty more opportunities with scattered rain and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday before we start to dry out on Friday. It looks like a hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend with the chance of a few storms each day Saturday through Monday.