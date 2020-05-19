Sullivan’s Island Town Council to discuss whether to lift ‘exercise-only’ ordinance for beach

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island is the last area beach where you can’t just sit or hang out at the shore because of an “exercise only” ordinance.
The Sullivan's Island Town Council will discuss its current emergency ordinance and its regulations Tuesday night.
Mayor Patrick O’Neil says they will be reviewing a report from the island’s police chief and the town administrator about how this past weekend went regarding how closely people followed the existing rules on the beach.
He says they will use this information to decide if they want to change any of the current beach rules.
“More often than not, people were cooperative, but humans vary quite a bit,” O’Neil said.
He says after town council is aware of how busy the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach were this past weekend, he and that will probably be a factor in councils decision Tuesday night.
"Well I have a feeling we're going to want to be pretty cautious with it being Memorial Day," O'Neil said. "I'm encouraging people that are thinking about coming out to the beach for the holiday, on any day of the holiday weekend, to maybe think twice about it."
O’Neil is also encouraging people who are thinking about coming out to the beach this holiday weekend to check traffic cameras at the SCDOT website before heading out.
O'Neil says council has not yet decided on whether they will vote tonight to make any changes to the ordinance.
However, any formal changes to the current"exercise only" order on the beach would require a 5-2 vote from council because it is an emergency ordinance.
The public is invited to watch Tuesday’s meeting through Zoom.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
