Andrews man charged in church break-in

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies arrested an Andrews man early Wednesday in connection with a burglary at a church.
John Brady Howerton, 46, is charged with burglary, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
The charges stem from the break-in at Six Mile Crossing Church of God on Kent Road.
Howerton was arrested at 1:50 a.m. by a deputy on Highway 521. Deputies met with the church’s pastor and reviewed security camera footage showing a burglar matching the description of the suspect, Weaver said.
Deputies say the pastor’s office window was broken and a clerk’s office door was knocked in. Four television sets, two laptop computers with chargers and $54 in change from a safe were missing, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies say Howerton had a bag containing $54 on his person.
Deputies say they found three of the television sets in the church yard and another television set and the laptops were found across Kent Road.
All items were returned to the church pastor.
Howerton was being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
