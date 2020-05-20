Beaufort Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19; building cleared

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - District officials said a Beaufort Elementary School staff member who has been working in the building tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
According to BCSD officials, the staff member has exhibited no symptoms.
“We have cleared the building, which will undergo extensive deep-cleaning before safely reopening,” district officials said. “The school has postponed the collection of student devices, as well as pick-ups of students’ personal materials, until the building reopens."
District officials say a small number of people who might have been exposed to the staff member have been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.
According to a statement by the district, the limited number of staff working in the building have been practicing safe social-distancing procedures throughout the statewide shutdown.
“Parents have been notified via e-mail and social media posts,” BCSD officials said.
