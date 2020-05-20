CCSD to rezone elementary schools to battle overcrowding

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Mount Pleasant elementary schools could see new attendance lines before the start of the 2021 school year because of overcrowding.
During a meeting Wednesday night, the Charleston County School District’s Moultrie District 2 Constituents Board will discuss rezoning for Carolina Park Elementary, Laurel Hill Primary and Charles Pinckney Elementary Schools, all as an effort to relieve overcrowding at Carolina Park.
Carolina Park Elementary School was built in 2017 but hit capacity in 2019. Board members say they are expecting even more students next year. The board recently moved the early childhood education classes that were at Carolina Park to Laurel Hill Primary to help with the overcrowding. But it wasn’t enough.
So they are looking to disperse students to the other two nearby elementary schools.
The board will discuss a rough draft of the new attendance lines for the first time Wednesday night.
The hope is to finalize the rezonings by the end of summer to give parents and kids a full year before they'd have to make the switch in 2021.
The board members say eventually they plan to expand Carolina Park Elementary, but the rezoning needs to happen by the start of the 2021 school year.
After Wednesday’s meeting, board members hope to not only have a rough draft of the rezoning areas, but also to have a plan of how to reach out to everyone in the community, whether it be phone calls or surveys.
The meeting will be held electronically Wednesday night, but public comments need to be submitted via email by 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to submit comments should email them to stephanie_skinner@charleston.k12.sc.us
Residents can call into the meeting by dialing 646-879-9923. When prompted for the meeting ID, enter 92037155709. The password is 3192551.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.