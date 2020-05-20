Closed streets, damage reported after Wednesday storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say flooding from afternoon storms is affecting traffic downtown.
Police have listed the following flooding-related road closures or partial closures:
- Aiken Street - All lanes closed between Sheppard and N. Hampstead
- Barre Street - All lanes closed between Beaufain and Bull
- Bull Street - All lanes closed between Halsey Blvd. and Gadsden Street
- Calhoun Street - All lanes closed between Elizabeth and Alexander
- Cannon Street - All lanes closed at the Crosstown
- Crosstown - Some lanes partially blocked
- Drake Street - All lanes closed between South and Chapel
- Fishburne Street - All lanes closed at Hagood Avenue and at Rutledge Avenue
- Hanover Street - All lanes closed between Lee and Cooper
- King Street - All lanes closed between Carolina and Line
- Meeting Street - All lanes closed at Morrison Drive
- Riverland Drive - Lanes partially blocked at Central Park Drive
- Rutledge Avenue - All lanes closed between Fishburne and the Crosstown, at Grove Street and at Poplar and Simmons
- Savannah Highway - Lanes Partially blocked at Ashley Town Center Drive
- Sheppard Street - All lanes closed
- Streets around Cannon Park - All lanes closed
- West Oak Forest Drive - All lanes closed between Oak Forest Drive and Keats Road
- Washington Street - All lanes closed between Hasell and Laurens
Earlier, police said power lines were down at Angel Oak.
The National Weather Service earlier confirmed trees were down on Maybank Highway in Wadmalaw Island.
Viewer Caiti Hanlon sent doorbell camera video of a lightning strike Wednesday on Johns Island.
A flood advisory is also in effect for portions of Charleston and Berkeley Countes until 1:45 p.m.
