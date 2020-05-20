Couple narrowly escapes falling tree that crushed their home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto their Huntersville home. It happened Tuesday afternoon during a torrential downpour caused by spring storms.
Fire officials say they aren’t sure if the tree was rotted out or if it just gave way due to high winds, but say it’s amazing the homeowners are alive through all of this.
The couple, who didn’t want to go on camera, have been renting a mobile home off Cletus Brawley Road in Huntersville for years, but Tuesday’s storm changed all of that. The woman told WBTV she heard a loud boom, like a lightning bolt just before a massive oak tree nearly fell on top of her.
She showed WBTV the crushed shell of the mobile home where she was standing seconds earlier. She did have some cuts to her face but should be okay.
The man made it out without injury. The attention then turned into finding the couple’s three dogs. The two adults popped up fairly quickly, but it was more than an hour before the puppy surfaced, hiding under the couch .
The Red Cross was called in and put the couple up in a hotel overnight, and will then help the family find another place to live.
