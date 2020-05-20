Fact or Fiction: Are you safe from COVID-19 outside?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As beaches and restaurants reopen in the Lowcountry you may be wondering if it’s safer to be outside in order to avoid coronavirus.
Contract tracing in Singapore and China traced COVID outbreaks to inside activities such as business meetings and churches.
Doctors say being inside a room with strangers is worse, but being outside is not entirely risk-free.
There's no final evidence yet that sunlight and heat kill the virus; COVID-19 is spreading in plenty of warm-climate areas.
In terms of beaches, the CDC says, "If a park, beach or rec facility is open for public use, visiting is okay as long as you practice social distancing... wash or disinfect your hands..." throughout the day.
The agency suggests staying close to home.
Traveling to farther beaches may contribute to virus spread because you're more likely to make stops on the way, exposing yourself to new people and surfaces.
The CDC says not to visit these areas if you were sick recently, if they are crowded. It warns against using playgrounds, and says not to participate in group sports - outside or inside.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.