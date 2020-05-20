FIRST ALERT: Chance of small but powerful storms Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Center is monitoring storm cells that could produce isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine said two strong storms are moving across lower Charleston and Colleton Counties and are bringing heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.
He said there are areas of weak rotation as well.
As of 11 a.m., the National Weather Service listed no active thunderstorm or torando watches or warnings for the Lowcountry.
