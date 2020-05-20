Georgetown County deputies arrest Florida felon after chase

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man on probation from Florida faces drug and weapon charges after a high-speed chase early Wednesday.
Kevin Kinyotta Patterson, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana and unsafe/improper equipment, deputies say. An additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm were lodged upon the finding he is a convicted felon on probation from the state of Florida.
He was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop, deputies said.
The incident began when deputies stopped the Mazda SUV he was driving for operating without rear lights on U.S. 17 Bypass near Murrells Inlet, sheriff's spokesman Jason Leslie said.
Leslie said Patterson drove off leading to a chase that ended in Litchfield when three of the vehicle’s tires were flattened by stop sticks.
Deputies took Patterson and a female passenger into custody and reported finding a bag containing 40 individual packages of a rock-like substance thought to be crack cocaine, a jar containing a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana, a grinder and an unmarked pill bottle containing a purple powder, along with a .45 caliber handgun and $2,698 in cash, Leslie said.
Patterson told deputies all the items in the vehicle belonged to him, and the female was released to a friend. He was transported to Georgetown County Detention Center.
In addition to the local charges, Patterson is being held on warrants from authorities in Florida, deputies said.
