Watch Live: Gov. McMaster holding press conference on state’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.
He’s expected to speak at 4 p.m. Mobile users can click here.
On Tuesday, McMaster warned South Carolinians who are ready to get out of the house not to let their guard down against COVID-19.
"We have to be just as careful now as we were before," McMaster said. "We now know the dimensions of the virus, we know it is highly contagious, we know it is highly deadly particularly if you're weak if you're older or have underlying conditions. We've learned a lot about it but we just have to be smart and we have to continue the social distancing. Those kind of practices are easy to do if you just remember."
He said if a new spike in cases were to appear, they are prepared to restore restrictions if necessary.
But he said he does not expect that to happen. He said if people follow the guidance and recommendations from his AccelerateSC task force, he does not expect there to be a spike.
McMaster said law enforcement would be present at state beaches for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“I have no plans [to close beaches] at this point, but law enforcement, as I mentioned earlier, will be on hand and they have the authority to disperse crowds if necessary if there’s a threat to health,” McMaster said.
