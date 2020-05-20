125 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 9,175, and those who have died to 407, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.
Currently, there have been a total of 138,238 coronavirus tests with 129,063 testing negative and 9,175 testing positive.
According to DHEC, the total number of tests performed Tuesday statewide was 2,270 and the percent positive was 5.5%.
The most recent recovery rate report by DHEC states 85% of patients have recovered from the virus while 15% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, May 20 by county are listed below:
Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (3), Georgetown (1), Greenville (14), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
