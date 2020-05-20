New Waterfront Park coming to Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is underway on The Waterfront, a new mixed-use development coming to Daniel Island.
It will be located where River Landing Drive meets the Wando River.
Developers and the Town of Daniel Island say they have been planning this project for about three years now.
Phase One of the development, which is currently under construction, will soon see a mix of 58 townhomes and condos, from the developer, East West Partners.
The Daniel Island Town Association and Low Country Marina Holdings LLC is also bringing the town's first Yacht Club to the waterfront here.
“Not just to Daniel Island, I think being able to offer water access is important for all citizens in the Lowcountry and we’re so proud to be able to do it in such a high-quality way on Daniel Island,” Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association spokesperson Jane Baker said. “It benefits our residents as well as all of the visitors that enjoy coming to Daniel Island.”
Baker says the town’s new yacht club will be open to the public. It will offer boat club memberships, kayak and paddleboard rentals, sailing opportunities, fishing and crabbing, water transportation through the Daniel Island Ferry, and other special event space where a band could play.
The town also plans to add a playground with equipment that promotes the inclusion of children with special needs. The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association says there will even be a “quiet space” for kids with a variety of sensory needs.
The town says the boat docks will also be getting a special lift to help those who are handicap get in and out of kayaks and boats.
These are all part of phase one of a five-phase master plan. Phase one is expected to be completed in early 2021.
The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association says construction is actually a few months ahead of the original schedule.
The developer says The Waterfront will offer about 300 homes once the five-phase master plan is complete.
