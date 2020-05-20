North Charleston city pools open with limits on number of swimmers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community pools in the City of North Charleston are opening this week with restrictions on the number of swimmers allowed at one time.
The pool at the Danny Jones Recreation Complex opened on Monday.
City Recreation Director Doyle Best says only 14 swimmers are allowed in the pool at one time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best says there will be a one-hour time limit if others are waiting to swim.
“With controlling the numbers we feel we will keep this a very safe environment,” Best said Wednesday.
“There are studies that show there’s no transmission through chlorine water and then we’re trying to sanitize and clean every high touch area as frequently as possible,” he said.
Best says swimmers are required to wear face coverings in the pool area when they are not swimming.
He says locker rooms are open only to use the restroom.
Best says the Felix Pinckney Community Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday and other city pools are scheduled to open in June.
