Police investigating early-morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded early Wednesday morning to a shooting that injured two men.
Police responded at approximately 3 a.m. to the 3300 block of Florida Avenue where a shooting had been reported.
Police found two victims, a 19-year-old shot in the thigh and a 36-year-old who had been shot in the armpit, an incident report states. The victim shot in the thigh was believed to be suffering an arterial bleed and was rushed to an area hospital for surgery.
The other victim told police he and the first victim were playing video games when they saw the gunman in the backyard of a neighboring home. He said the gunman was gathering up lawn care supplies and yelling about wanting his belongings back.
The victim said several people followed the man down Florida Avenue to make sure he would not return to the property when they heard gunshots.
The victim did not know the suspect's name but said he frequents the Chicora area, "usually to purchase narcotics," the report states.
The investigation is ongoing.
