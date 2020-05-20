Suspect sought for Lowcountry burglary that ended with homeowner getting shot

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Alexis Storm Flores who is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary. (Source: GCSO)
By Ray Rivera | May 20, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 8:23 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a woman suspected in a burglary in Murrells Inlet that ended with the homeowner getting shot.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Alexis Storm Flores who is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting on Lomax Court.

According to investigators, the victim had come home from work to eat lunch when he interrupted a burglary inside his house.

A report states that a struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the lower torso.

“The investigation has uncovered the identity of at least one of the suspects so far; Alexis Flores, 19, of Murrells Inlet,” GCSO officials said.

Investigators say she was driving a white 2009 VW Routan minivan with SC Tag Number: MCV 842.

If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 436-6058.

Investigators say she was driving a white 2009 VW Routan minivan with SC Tag Number: MCV 842. (Source: GCSO)

