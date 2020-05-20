Trident Technical College plans to hold some in-person classes this summer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As businesses start to re-open around South Carolina, colleges in the Lowcountry are planning for the future as well. Leaders at Trident Technical College (TTC) plan to start some in-person classes this summer.
“The majority of our classes this summer are online, but the ones were going to bring back have required hands-on components," President of TTC Dr. Mary Thornley said.
The plan is to have these courses start on June 15, though the date could change based on availability of personal protective equipment and other necessarily changes.
“Things like automotive, aircraft maintenance, electrical line workers, they’re in large facilities where the social distancing is not going to be an issue at all,” Thornley said. "But we have other hands-on programs like welding where we will skip every other welding bay to provide that distance. And then health programs, like dental hygiene, will follow the American Dental Association guidelines.”
All students and staff will be required to wear masks, common areas will be closed and hand sanitizer will be readily available. The following courses have required, hands-on components expected to start this summer:
- Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- Allied Health
- Aircraft Manufacturing
- Avionics
- Aircraft Maintenance
- Automotive
- Dental Assisting
- Dental Hygiene
- Industrial Maintenance
- Medical Lab Technology
- Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Physical Therapy Assistant
- Respiratory Care
- Veterinary Technology
- Welding
A spokesperson for the school said there are several disciplines that will hold clinical classes off-site like Early Care and Education, Electrical Line Worker, Nursing, and Radiation Technology.
The college is also known for its popular summer camp program. The camp has been canceled for June but leaders hope to start it in July.
“AccelerateSC is working on guidelines for day camps." Thornley, who serves on the taskforce, said. “They’re in a final review status so we’ll look at those. And we’re paying close attention to what our public schools are doing this summer.”
Back in March, Thornley put together a pandemic task force which has helped with the plans moving forward. They are following recommendations from public officials.
