Troopers investigating fatal crash in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Berkeley County.
The crash occurred at around 3:10 p.m. on Clements Ferry Road near Monica Court.
Troopers say three cars were involved in the crash, a Ford F-150, a Freightliner tractor-trailer, and a Honda.
The pickup truck and tractor-trailer were traveling southbound on Clements Ferry Road, while the Honda was driving northbound. The driver of the honda crossed the centerline, sideswiping the pickup truck and then hit the tractor-trailer head-on, authorities say.
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the F-150 received no injuries, but troopers say the driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.
