Wet at times Wednesday, drier weather heading into Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving storm system continues to spin to our west transporting abundant moisture across the Southeast and increasing our rain chances today. Expect a mainly cloudy and mild day with the chance of showers and storms increasing during the daytime hours. A few storms could be on the strong side today. Highs will only be around 80 degrees due to the cloudy sky. Scattered rain and storms are expected Thursday but we should see a little more sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s. Finally, this storm system moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday allowing for more sunshine and lowering our chances for rain. As a result, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.