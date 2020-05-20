Williamsburg Co. nursing home reports 79 staff and resident COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

As you know, at Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree, we currently have positive cases of COVID-19 in our building. We continue to provide good care for all of our Residents and are doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of this virus. We continue to be in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents continue to follow the recommended actions. We are keeping families up to date and assisting them to communicate with their loved ones through telephone and video chat visits. We continue to restrict outside visitors from entering our facility.