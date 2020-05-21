Another day of scattered rain and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The unsettled weather continues across the Lowcountry today with another round of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. The chance of rain will increase late this morning and into the afternoon. With a little more sunshine today, high temperatures will be warmer in the low 80s. The rain should die down pretty quickly this evening as we begin to transition to a sunnier, hotter and drier pattern. We’ll still see a few showers and storms each day through our Memorial Day weekend but the storms should come mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday through Sunday.