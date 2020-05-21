Deputies arrest woman for murder after domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a woman for murder after a domestic dispute in Orangeburg County led to the fatal shooting of a man.
The sheriff’s office arrested 33-year-old Shantell Corley who is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.
“This is the not the first time we’ve been to this address in response to a domestic dispute,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “In just a few minutes, this went from argument to someone being shot.”
Corley was arrested Wednesday evening after deputies were called out to investigate a shooting on Presidential Drive.
When deputies arrived they found a man on the ground with another person using a towel using a towel to apply pressure to what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the victim.
A report states as deputies assisted the concerned citizen, a woman ran out of a nearby apartment shouting, “I shot him!”
Witnesses told deputies that the woman had been distraught after her vehicle was towed. However, it was brought back by the towing company.
“After the return of the vehicle, the couple began arguing in public before entering an apartment, according to the witnesses,” the sheriff’s office said. “The arguing couple then came out of the apartment again.”
Witnesses reported that the woman then used a handgun to shoot the man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Corley’s burglary charge stems from witness accounts of her entering another apartment making threats to kill the occupants.
She’s expected to appear in court on Friday.
