Deputies investigate early-morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was wounded in an overnight shooting on James Island.
Deputies responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Honey Hill Road where a shooting had been reported, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
“A male was shot in his lower rear and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Antonio said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.