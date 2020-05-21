'Just evil’: Murrells Inlet man describes burglary, shooting at his home; 3 suspects identified

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man is recovering after he said he was shot during a burglary at his home.
“I don’t need to ask myself why, because I know that was just evil,” said victim John Clifford.
He told WMBF News he was working on a landscaping project on Wednesday when he saw it was about to rain, so he went to his Lomax Court home for lunch.
Clifford said it didn’t take him long to realize something strange was going on.
“I’m cooking a piece of BBQ chicken on the oven, and I hear, 'too, too, too, too, too,” come running down the stairs," Clifford described.
He said that’s when he was face to face with three men, and he added that he was held at gunpoint by his own gun.
Clifford said before he knew it he was shot and the bullet went straight through his side.
Georgetown County investigators have identified three suspects wanted in connection to the case.
Authorities are looking looking for Jeffery Devin Powers, De’Andre Tyrone Linnen and Alexis Storm Flores. All three are wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.
A witness who lives in the building next to the victim told deputies he also came home for lunch around 2:55 p.m. and was outside smoking about five minutes later when he heard a gunshot.
According to the witness, after the gunshot he saw the victim’s door open and three males run out to a white Volkswagon with the doors open and a female driver waiting, the report stated.
The witness said he knew the woman from high school.
“For somebody that wants to come up and steal from a hard-working guy and shoot him with his own guns, that’s just pure evil,” Clifford said.
But despite what happened, Clifford said that it was his interactions with first responders that have given him a positive outlook on the whole situation.
“It’s a shame that stuff like that happens, but it’s the good people that outweigh all of this stuff because this is going to fade. This is going to go away, but the good people are still going to be here and we can build off of that,” Clifford said.
