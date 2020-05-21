Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jazmyne Rivera of Burton.
Her family said Jazmyne was last seen at their Charity Drive home in Burton on Tuesday night, and are concerned for her safety.
“It is possible that Jazmyne is hiding somewhere in the Town of Port Royal,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies describe her as 5′2″, 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Anyone who knows Jazmyne Rivera’s whereabouts, or who comes into contact with her, is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
“Jazmyne Rivera’s family and the Sheriff’s Office appreciate your attention in this matter,” BCSO officials said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.