2 injured in early-morning crash involving Charleston Co. deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies and another driver have been injured in a West Ashley crash.
The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. when a deputy’s cruiser collided with another vehicle on Old Towne Road near North Hillside Drive, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
He said the driver of the civilian vehicle suffered serious injuries and the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers need to find an alternate road because the road is closed while crews respond, Antonio said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
