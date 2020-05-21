James Island leaders want electronic speed signs at dangerous intersection

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Some improved safety measures could soon be coming to what some people call a dangerous intersection on James Island.
The town of James Island is hoping to put two speed feedback signs at the intersection of Fort Johnson Road and Lighthouse Boulevard. Speed feedback signs, also known as radar speed signs, display the speed of an oncoming vehicle as it approaches beneath the posted speed limit. They are designed to remind drivers to watch their speed.
This comes almost a year after a suspected speeding drunk driver crashed into a home there.
The James Island Town Council is asking the Charleston County Transportation Committee to match their $46,000 to fund these two Speed Feedback Signs, and its associated electrical work. Mayor Bill Woolsey says this is a dangerous corner and turn, and says he thinks it is a very reasonable request for the committee to approve.
He added that it's a major intersection and this is a modest improvement to get people to slow down in order to avoid future accidents.
He also says town council thinks these signs generally cause people to pay more attention to the road and how fast they are going.
The James Island Town Council will be discussing this Thursday at their virtual meeting at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.