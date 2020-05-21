James Island to vote on ban of new hotels, motels

“At first reading, in our last meeting, it passed 4-to-1 to ban hotels. So it’s coming up for public hearing, and it seems likely to me to pass at second reading, that’s this meeting that will be the final reading,” Mayor BillWoolsey said. “So currently hotels are allowed on Folly Road, but likely, after Thursday, they would not be. And this is the central commercial corridor of the town of James Island.”